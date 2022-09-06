KT (NYSE:KT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

KT Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KT opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. KT has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KT during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in KT by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KT by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

