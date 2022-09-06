LABS Group Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $64,282.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. LABS Group has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $64,282.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LABS Group has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

