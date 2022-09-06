LABS Group Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $64,282.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. LABS Group has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $64,282.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LABS Group has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002498 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00874411 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016490 BTC.
About LABS Group
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.
LABS Group Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.