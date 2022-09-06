Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LSTR. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $145.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.92. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Landstar System by 821.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 124.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth $39,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

