Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.60

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 79303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

Lenovo Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7444 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

