Leverj Gluon Market Capitalization Tops $94,566.31 (L2)

Leverj Gluon (L2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Leverj Gluon has a total market capitalization of $94,566.31 and $487.00 worth of Leverj Gluon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leverj Gluon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Leverj Gluon has traded 50.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002511 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001700 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00857855 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015961 BTC.
Leverj Gluon Profile
Leverj Gluon’s total supply is 842,553,772 coins and its circulating supply is 309,542,470 coins. Leverj Gluon’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Leverj Gluon is www.leverj.io. The official message board for Leverj Gluon is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The Reddit community for Leverj Gluon is https://reddit.com/r/Leverj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Leverj Gluon
Receive News & Updates for Leverj Gluon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leverj Gluon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.