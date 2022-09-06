Lightning (LIGHT) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lightning (LIGHT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Lightning has a market capitalization of $964,996.13 and $7,212.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00134750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035695 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023014 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.