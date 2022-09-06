Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $78.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. Limbach has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
