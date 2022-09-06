Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after acquiring an additional 24,965 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

LIN stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.97. 25,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.82. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

