LINKA (LINKA) Hits One Day Volume of $1,776.00

LINKA (LINKA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last week, LINKA has traded 2% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $679,621.48 and approximately $1,776.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,763.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00134589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.