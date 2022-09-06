Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 13,100 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. PTC accounts for approximately 1.7% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 1.02% of PTC worth $128,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in PTC by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $11,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,070,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,390,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,512 shares in the company, valued at $97,956,210.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $11,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,070,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,390,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,100 shares of company stock worth $31,739,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.12. 12,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $136.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. PTC’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

