Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.67. 208,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,104. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.32 and a 200 day moving average of $257.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.