Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 219,500 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,500 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up 2.5% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.68% of Spotify Technology worth $194,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.56. 7,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,595. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.17.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.65.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

