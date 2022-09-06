Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $15.58 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.19. 5,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

