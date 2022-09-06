Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $170.52 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises approximately 2.2% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $170,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 94,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.38. 2,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

