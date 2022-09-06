Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,118. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 32.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

