Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $246.99

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $246.99 and last traded at $247.33, with a volume of 4095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $254.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.68. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.12 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

