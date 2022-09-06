Lithium Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $202,860.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lithium has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lithium coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,978,897,100 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lithium Coin Trading

