Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 83 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) received a GBX 83 ($1.00) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.88 ($0.71).

Shares of LON LLOY traded up GBX 1.95 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 45.40 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 216,608,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,783,094. The stock has a market cap of £30.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.58. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.68). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 45.24.

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44). In related news, insider Scott Wheway bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

