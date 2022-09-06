Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 83 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2022

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating) received a GBX 83 ($1.00) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.88 ($0.71).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LON LLOY traded up GBX 1.95 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 45.40 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 216,608,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,783,094. The stock has a market cap of £30.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.58. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.68). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 45.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44). In related news, insider Scott Wheway bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.