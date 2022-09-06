Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Increased to GBX 64 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 3.8 %
Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. 852,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,858,211. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
