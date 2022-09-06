Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Increased to GBX 64 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. 852,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,858,211. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.