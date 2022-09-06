Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,371,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,987 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $381,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Pfizer stock opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

