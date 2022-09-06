Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 310,390 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,073,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,390 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.09% of Comcast worth $190,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

