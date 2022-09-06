Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.42% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $146,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,482,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 308,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

