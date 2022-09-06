Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 97,754 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 97,754 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $209,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $195.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

