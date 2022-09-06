Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $168,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $128.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average of $138.32.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

