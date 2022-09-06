Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s current price.

Lords Group Trading Price Performance

Lords Group Trading stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 74 ($0.89). 61,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,760. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.45. The company has a market cap of £120.26 million and a P/E ratio of 2,466.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86. Lords Group Trading has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148 ($1.79).

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lords Group Trading

In other Lords Group Trading news, insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel bought 986,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £720,395.39 ($870,463.26).

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.