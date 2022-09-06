Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. J&J Snack Foods accounts for 1.2% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 2.8 %

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $2,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,253,896.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,699. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $4.09 on Tuesday, hitting $140.42. 1,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average is $143.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.39. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $117.45 and a 1-year high of $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.61%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.