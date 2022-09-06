Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.8% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 195,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 424,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 53,358 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 233,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 568,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. 142,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,413. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

