Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.71. 491,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,829,662. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $402.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

