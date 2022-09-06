LuaSwap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0136

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $4,024.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,812,589 coins and its circulating supply is 183,469,933 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

