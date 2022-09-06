Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $333.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $296.00 to $333.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.57.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $314.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.06.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

