M28 Capital Management LP Acquires 2,084,412 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

M28 Capital Management LP grew its position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084,412 shares during the quarter. Wave Life Sciences comprises about 10.8% of M28 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. M28 Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Wave Life Sciences worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 97.2% in the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 196,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 185,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,408. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $256.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.55. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54.

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 297.98% and a negative return on equity of 515.04%. Research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,480,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $20,382,111.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,984,319.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

