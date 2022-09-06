M28 Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 178,500 Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000. Verve Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.7% of M28 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. M28 Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Verve Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verve Therapeutics

In other Verve Therapeutics news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $698,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,352.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,184 shares of company stock worth $8,467,793. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

VERV stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.86. 13,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,436. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus raised Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

