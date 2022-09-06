Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $30,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Salesforce by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.51. 148,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,949,406. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.87 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,966,465.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

