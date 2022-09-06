Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

CAT traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $179.95. The company had a trading volume of 67,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,474. The firm has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.