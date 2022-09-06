Mackay Shields LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $431,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $358.31. The stock had a trading volume of 496,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,027. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.25 and a 200 day moving average of $380.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

