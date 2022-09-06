Mackay Shields LLC Has $15.26 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

C traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 506,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,893,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

