Mackay Shields LLC Has $24.78 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $127.23. 260,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,248,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $142.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

