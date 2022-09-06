Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,248 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,372 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

ORCL stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.86. 180,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502,814. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.