Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,575 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 73.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $940,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 72,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,437,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,494. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.31. The stock has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

