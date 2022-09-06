Mackay Shields LLC Sells 31,717 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,717 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 723,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,955,124. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $256.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

