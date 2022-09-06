Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,486 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $32,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.38.
Eli Lilly and Stock Up 2.0 %
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
