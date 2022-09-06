Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,381 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $35,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

BTT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,308. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.