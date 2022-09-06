Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 13,263 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 182,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,259. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

