Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 2,130,886 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 743.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130,886 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $169,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.50%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

