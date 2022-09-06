Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $7.24 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.61. 185,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.39. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.