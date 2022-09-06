Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.97. 396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,233. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $75.77 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

