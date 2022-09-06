Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6,149.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,929 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,866 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,966,465.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,966,465.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,449 shares of company stock worth $13,289,984. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $153.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949,406. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.87 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.12. The firm has a market cap of $153.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

