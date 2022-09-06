Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of PNM Resources worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,783,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,002 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,575,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,080,000 after buying an additional 1,170,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,624,000 after acquiring an additional 845,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,736,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 779,756 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at about $30,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

PNM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.57. 7,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

