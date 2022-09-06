Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.06

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 27124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $961.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Magnite had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Magnite by 70.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 736.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.