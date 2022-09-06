ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $71.34

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.34 and last traded at $72.32, with a volume of 1941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $87.09.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 55,914 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

